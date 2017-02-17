Albania and Croatia complain to NATO ...

Albania and Croatia complain to NATO about Serbia

Albania's and Croatia's defense ministers have sent a letter to NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg concerning "the events in Kosovo." They said that the goal of this rhetoric is to undermine "Kosovo's sovereignty," and also, "destabilize the security situation in the Western Balkans region," the Beta agency reported on Thursday citing Pristina-based media.

Chicago, IL

