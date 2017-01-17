US Urges Serbia, Kosovo to Avoid Nationalist Rhetoric
The United States urged Belgrade and Pristina on Tuesday to avoid "dangerous rhetoric" after Kosovo denied entry to a train painted in the Serbian national colors with "Kosovo is Serbia" emblazoned on its side. Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci has accused Serbia of planning to seize a slice of northern Kosovo using the "Crimea model," a reference to the Russian annexation of the peninsula.
