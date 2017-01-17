US Urges Serbia, Kosovo to Avoid Nati...

US Urges Serbia, Kosovo to Avoid Nationalist Rhetoric

Tuesday Jan 17

The United States urged Belgrade and Pristina on Tuesday to avoid "dangerous rhetoric" after Kosovo denied entry to a train painted in the Serbian national colors with "Kosovo is Serbia" emblazoned on its side. Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci has accused Serbia of planning to seize a slice of northern Kosovo using the "Crimea model," a reference to the Russian annexation of the peninsula.

