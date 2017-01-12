US to Serbia, Kosovo: Normal Ties Mor...

US to Serbia, Kosovo: Normal Ties More Important Than One Spat

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Voice of America

A key U.S. diplomat overseeing the Western Balkans urged leaders of Serbia and Kosovo to engage in dialogue and ease their spat over detention of a former Kosovar prime minister and guerrilla commander who is charged with war crimes by officials in Belgrade. Hoyt Brian Yee, the U.S. deputy assistant secretary for European and Eurasian affairs, told VOA's Serbian Service Friday that it is important not to allow any incident, whether it is involving an arrest or other bilateral tension, to interfere with the important process of normalizing ties between the neighboring countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serbian nationalist train causes tension as it ... 5 hr Puc 2
News Serbia says Kosovo wants war in stand-off over ... 10 hr Slobodan Jovanovic 1
News Serbia warns intervention in Kosovo amid Balkan... 16 hr Slobodan Jovanovic 1
News Twitter 16 hr Slobodan Jovanovic 1
News Stopped train triggers major political row in B... 16 hr Slobodan Jovanovic 1
News Tensions flare as Serb nationalist train stoppe... 16 hr Slobodan Jovanovic 1
News Serb nationalist train denied Kosovo entry seen... 16 hr Slobodan Jovanovic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,190 • Total comments across all topics: 277,955,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC