US to Serbia, Kosovo: Normal Ties More Important Than One Spat
A key U.S. diplomat overseeing the Western Balkans urged leaders of Serbia and Kosovo to engage in dialogue and ease their spat over detention of a former Kosovar prime minister and guerrilla commander who is charged with war crimes by officials in Belgrade. Hoyt Brian Yee, the U.S. deputy assistant secretary for European and Eurasian affairs, told VOA's Serbian Service Friday that it is important not to allow any incident, whether it is involving an arrest or other bilateral tension, to interfere with the important process of normalizing ties between the neighboring countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serbian nationalist train causes tension as it ...
|5 hr
|Puc
|2
|Serbia says Kosovo wants war in stand-off over ...
|10 hr
|Slobodan Jovanovic
|1
|Serbia warns intervention in Kosovo amid Balkan...
|16 hr
|Slobodan Jovanovic
|1
|16 hr
|Slobodan Jovanovic
|1
|Stopped train triggers major political row in B...
|16 hr
|Slobodan Jovanovic
|1
|Tensions flare as Serb nationalist train stoppe...
|16 hr
|Slobodan Jovanovic
|1
|Serb nationalist train denied Kosovo entry seen...
|16 hr
|Slobodan Jovanovic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC