US to Serbia, Kosovo: Normal Ties More Important Than One Spat

A key U.S. diplomat overseeing the Western Balkans urged leaders of Serbia and Kosovo to engage in dialogue and ease their spat over detention of a former Kosovar prime minister and guerrilla commander who is charged with war crimes by officials in Belgrade. Hoyt Brian Yee, the U.S. deputy assistant secretary for European and Eurasian affairs, told VOA's Serbian Service Friday that it is important not to allow any incident, whether it is involving an arrest or other bilateral tension, to interfere with the important process of normalizing ties between the neighboring countries.

