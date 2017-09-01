SvobodaToday
Will Russian President Vladimir Putin move closer to his goal of undermining the liberal world order in 2017, or will he overplay his hand? After three years of conflict, volunteer medics are still evacuating the wounded in private cars -- and are demanding the Ukrainian army provide more front-line ambulances. Demonstrators in Pristina held a protest against France's detention of former Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj, who is being held in custody pending an extradition request from Serbia on alleged war crimes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|French court bails ex-Kosovo PM accused of war ...
|6 hr
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia says it will retaliate if France refuses...
|11 hr
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O...
|13 hr
|Teddy
|21
|Arrest warrant for Thaci is valid here - justic...
|19 hr
|whoever
|2
|Kosovo Assembly fails to adopt resolution on Ha...
|Jan 11
|Crnogorac
|2
|Brittle Kosovo, Serbia relations feel strain ov...
|Jan 9
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Haradinaj to appear before French court 'on Thu...
|Jan 9
|Kosovo is part of...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC