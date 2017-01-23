Sports Court Rejects Serbia's Challen...

Sports Court Rejects Serbia's Challenge To Kosovo's UEFA Membership

Two Kosovar players attempt to close down a Croatian forward during Kosovo's qualifying match for the 2018 World Cup last year. The Court of Arbitration for Sport has rejected an appeal by Serbia's soccer federation against Kosovo joining the Union of European Football Associations .

Chicago, IL

