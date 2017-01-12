Serbia warns intervention in Kosovo amid Balkan train row
Train hostesses stand in a train carriage decorated with iconic religious figures as it departs from Belgrade to Mitrovica, Kosovo at Belgrade's railway station, Serbia, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. Serbia has launched a railway link to Serb-dominated northern Kosovo despite protests from authorities in Pristina who described the move as a provocation and an aggressive violation of Kosovo's sovereignty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President of Kosovo Optimistic About Incoming U...
|3 hr
|Cuddles7668
|2
|'Those who back Pristina's actions are responsi...
|5 hr
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
|Serbia, Kosovo Train Crisis Just Latest Test Of...
|8 hr
|sava
|2
|Serbian Train Stopped at the Kosovo Border
|10 hr
|Kosovo is not cou...
|5
|Kosovo Prime Minister Urges Calm Over Conflict ...
|10 hr
|Kosovo is not cou...
|2
|Serbia says Kosovo wants war as neighbors row o...
|15 hr
|svrbisatanci
|2
|U.S. embassy supports Pristina's actions - spok...
|15 hr
|svrbisatanci
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC