Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France Of Kosovo's Ex-Prime Minister
Serbia on January 10 formally requested the extradition of a former Kosovo prime minister from France to face war-crimes charges after his arrest there last week. Ramush Haradinaj, a former guerrilla fighter in Kosovo's 1998-99 war for independence from Serbia, was arrested on January 4 under an international warrant issued by Serbian courts in 2004.
