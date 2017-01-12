Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition Fro...

Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France Of Kosovo's Ex-Prime Minister

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Weekday Magazine

Serbia on January 10 formally requested the extradition of a former Kosovo prime minister from France to face war-crimes charges after his arrest there last week. Ramush Haradinaj, a former guerrilla fighter in Kosovo's 1998-99 war for independence from Serbia, was arrested on January 4 under an international warrant issued by Serbian courts in 2004.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News French court bails ex-Kosovo PM accused of war ... 6 hr Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia says it will retaliate if France refuses... 11 hr Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Arrest warrant for Thaci is valid here - justic... 19 hr whoever 2
News Kosovo Assembly fails to adopt resolution on Ha... Jan 11 Crnogorac 2
News Brittle Kosovo, Serbia relations feel strain ov... Jan 9 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Haradinaj to appear before French court 'on Thu... Jan 9 Kosovo is part of... 3
News France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou... Jan 7 Teddy 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Ivory Coast
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,825 • Total comments across all topics: 277,886,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC