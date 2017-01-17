Russia's Lavrov Says Onus On EU To Soothe Balkan Tensions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attend a news conference in Moscow on January 17. Tensions are "growing" in the Balkans and the European Union must help deescalate the situation there, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said. Lavrov told an annual news conference in Moscow on January 17 that these tensions were being created to a significant extent "by the policies pursued by those who are imposing the so-called European values in a new, modernized post-Christian manner on all peoples in the Balkans."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.