Russia's Lavrov Says Onus On EU To Soothe Balkan Tensions
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attend a news conference in Moscow on January 17. Tensions are "growing" in the Balkans and the European Union must help deescalate the situation there, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said. Lavrov told an annual news conference in Moscow on January 17 that these tensions were being created to a significant extent "by the policies pursued by those who are imposing the so-called European values in a new, modernized post-Christian manner on all peoples in the Balkans."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First Trump era war? Serbia versus Muslim Kosovo
|9 hr
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|5
|'Trump will relinquish Balkans to Putin' - Germ...
|16 hr
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Kosovo asks EU, US and others to denounce Serbi...
|Fri
|etnicku pripadnost
|1
|Pristina complains to EU and U.S. about Serbian...
|Fri
|etnicku pripadnost
|1
|Kosovo asks EU, US and others to denounce Serbi...
|Thu
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Kosovo asks EU, US and others to denonce Serbia...
|Thu
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Serbia counts on Trump over Kosovo
|Wed
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC