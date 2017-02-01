Roma in Kosovo: The justice that neve...

Roma in Kosovo: The justice that never came

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Al Jazeera

One year later, a missing persons' organisation returned their bodies to their village to be buried. He describes how they had been beaten with blunt tools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serbia blames Kosovo for failed negotiations am... 7 hr War Criminal Wesl... 1
News Serbia blames Kosovo for failed negotiations am... 7 hr War Criminal Wesl... 2
News 'Kosovo talks must continue; Serbia is strategi... 8 hr Kosovo is part of... 1
News 'Pristina uses dirty propaganda, but Serbs must... 10 hr War Criminal Wesl... 1
News NATO chief: Belgrade and Pristina must ease ten... 10 hr War Criminal Wesl... 1
News Kosovo Wants EU, NATO to Warn Serbia Against Es... 22 hr War Criminal Wesl... 1
News Kosovo wants EU, NATO to warn Serbia against es... Thu CCCC 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,200 • Total comments across all topics: 278,526,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC