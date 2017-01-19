Readouts of Vice President Biden's Foreign Leader Calls Aboard Air Force Two
President Joe Biden spoke to Prime Minister of Kosovo Hashim Thaci yesterday. The Vice President expressed hope that Kosovo and Serbia could get beyond recent tensions and intensify their efforts to normalize relations through the EU-led Dialogue, in order to improve the lives of the citizens of both nations.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kosovo asks EU, US and others to denounce Serbi...
|11 hr
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Kosovo asks EU, US and others to denonce Serbia...
|11 hr
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Serbia counts on Trump over Kosovo
|19 hr
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|4
|Off the rails
|Wed
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|NATO: Pristina doesn't need our permission to d...
|Wed
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|6
|Kosovo premier calls on Serbia to drop threaten...
|Wed
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Kosovo premier wants Serbia leave aside threate...
|Wed
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
