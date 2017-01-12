Readout of Vice President Biden's Meeting with President Hashim Thaci of Kosovo
Vice President Joe Biden met with President of Kosovo Hashim Thaci yesterday. The Vice President reiterated U.S support for Kosovo's continued development and full international integration.
