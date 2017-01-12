President of Kosovo Optimistic About Incoming US Administration
Kosovo President Hashim Thaci says he believes Washington will continue its strong support for his Balkan country under the incoming Trump administration. In an exclusive interview with the VOA Albanian service, Thaci said he has been meeting with people in Washington who may be involved in the future in dealings with the Balkans and Europe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serbian nationalist train causes tension as it ...
|5 hr
|Puc
|2
|Serbia says Kosovo wants war in stand-off over ...
|10 hr
|Slobodan Jovanovic
|1
|Serbia warns intervention in Kosovo amid Balkan...
|16 hr
|Slobodan Jovanovic
|1
|16 hr
|Slobodan Jovanovic
|1
|Stopped train triggers major political row in B...
|16 hr
|Slobodan Jovanovic
|1
|Tensions flare as Serb nationalist train stoppe...
|16 hr
|Slobodan Jovanovic
|1
|Serb nationalist train denied Kosovo entry seen...
|16 hr
|Slobodan Jovanovic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC