President of Kosovo Optimistic About Incoming US Administration

Friday Jan 13 Read more: Voice of America

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci says he believes Washington will continue its strong support for his Balkan country under the incoming Trump administration. In an exclusive interview with the VOA Albanian service, Thaci said he has been meeting with people in Washington who may be involved in the future in dealings with the Balkans and Europe.

