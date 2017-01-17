Messages to the Senate -- Kosovo
With a view to receiving the advice and consent of the Senate to ratification, I transmit herewith the Extradition Treaty between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Republic of Kosovo , signed at Pristina on March 29, 2016. I also transmit, for the information of the Senate, the report of the Department of State with respect to the Treaty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The White House.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serbian Train Stopped at the Kosovo Border
|9 hr
|svrbisatanci
|7
|Serbia, Kosovo Train Crisis Just Latest Test Of...
|15 hr
|whoever
|4
|President of Kosovo Optimistic About Incoming U...
|15 hr
|whoever
|2
|NATO 'watching situation closely, urging restra...
|15 hr
|whoever
|2
|Nikolic to U.S. ambassador: You've created lots...
|15 hr
|whoever
|2
|'Those who back Pristina's actions are responsi...
|23 hr
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|2
|Kosovo Prime Minister Urges Calm Over Conflict ...
|Mon
|Kosovo is not cou...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC