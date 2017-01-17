Kosovo's President Accuses Belgrade Of 'Provocation' Over Train

A train bearing the words "Kosovo is Serbia" in 21 languages stopped just short of Serb-dominated northern Kosovo on January 14. Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci has accused Belgrade of seeking to provoke a crisis by sending a Serbian train painted with the slogan "Kosovo is Serbia" toward Kosovo, halting it only at the last moment before it entered the country. Thaci told RFE/RL's Balkan Service on January 16 that what he termed the Serbian "provocations" were "part of old scenarios for Kosovo's partition."

