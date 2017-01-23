Kosovo Welcomes Malaysian Investors
Kosovo, a landlocked state in the central Balkan Peninsula, which is opening up its trade and investment opportunities, offers immense potentials for Malaysian investors. As it is in the development phase, Kosovo welcomes investments in the infrastructure, property, financial and information technology sectors, National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia President Datuk Ter Leong Yap said.
