Kosovo sentences 7 for ties to terror groups in Syria
A Kosovo court has sentenced seven Albanian citizens on charges of terror, participating in terror groups and recruiting for Islamic terror groups in Syria. A statement Thursday from the court in the capital, Pristina, said the seven defendants, identified only by their initials, received prison sentences ranging from 2 A1 2 to 4 A1 2 years.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kosovo asks EU, US and others to denounce Serbi...
|11 hr
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Kosovo asks EU, US and others to denonce Serbia...
|11 hr
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Serbia counts on Trump over Kosovo
|19 hr
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|4
|Off the rails
|Wed
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|NATO: Pristina doesn't need our permission to d...
|Wed
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|6
|Kosovo premier calls on Serbia to drop threaten...
|Wed
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Kosovo premier wants Serbia leave aside threate...
|Wed
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
