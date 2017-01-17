Kosovo sentences 7 for ties to terror...

Kosovo sentences 7 for ties to terror groups in Syria

A Kosovo court has sentenced seven Albanian citizens on charges of terror, participating in terror groups and recruiting for Islamic terror groups in Syria. A statement Thursday from the court in the capital, Pristina, said the seven defendants, identified only by their initials, received prison sentences ranging from 2 A1 2 to 4 A1 2 years.

