Kosovo ex-PM arrested in France on Serbian warrant
French police on Wednesday arrested former Kosovo prime minister Ramush Haradinaj, a guerrilla commander during the 1998-99 Kosovo war, on a Serbian arrest warrant, French police sources and Kosovo's Foreign Ministry said. Ramush Haradinaj speaks during an interview with Reuters at the AAK headquarters in Pristina December 4, 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President takes part in Christmas ritual, talks...
|11 hr
|Dragan Boskovic
|1
|Kosovo Calls On France To Release Ex-Prime Mini...
|12 hr
|Dragan Boskovic
|1
|Kosovo to review ties with Serbia after ex-PM a...
|12 hr
|Dragan Boskovic
|1
|Kosovo calls on France to release its ex-premie...
|20 hr
|svrbisatanci
|3
|Kosovo calls on France to release its ex-premier
|Fri
|sava
|1
|Kosovo calls on France to release its ex-premier
|Fri
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Fri
|sava
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC