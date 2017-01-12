Kosovo charges Serbian citizen with w...

Kosovo charges Serbian citizen with war crimes

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: Jurist

The Special Prosecution of the Republic of Kosovo [official website] released a statement [press release] announcing the indictment of the defendant, identified only as "B.S.," for actions allegedly committed in Fushe, Kosovo, in 1999. The statement also indicates the indictment was filed by the Special Prosecution after B.S. was extradited from Bosnia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jurist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News French court bails ex-Kosovo PM accused of war ... 6 hr Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia says it will retaliate if France refuses... 11 hr Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O... 13 hr Teddy 21
News Arrest warrant for Thaci is valid here - justic... 19 hr whoever 2
News Kosovo Assembly fails to adopt resolution on Ha... Jan 11 Crnogorac 2
News Brittle Kosovo, Serbia relations feel strain ov... Jan 9 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Haradinaj to appear before French court 'on Thu... Jan 9 Kosovo is part of... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Ivory Coast
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,825 • Total comments across all topics: 277,886,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC