Kosovo asks EU, US and others to deno...

Kosovo asks EU, US and others to denonce Serbia prooo

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Kosovo's foreign minister has written to his colleagues in the European Union, United States and other countries denouncing "numerous acts of provocation and aggression" from Serbia. Government officials said Thursday that the minister, Enver Hoxhaj, called on the EU, which facilitates Pristina-Belgrade talks to normalize ties, "to urge Serbia to remain committed to good neighborly relations."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kosovo asks EU, US and others to denounce Serbi... 11 hr Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Kosovo asks EU, US and others to denonce Serbia... 11 hr Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Serbia counts on Trump over Kosovo 19 hr Slobodan B Medojevic 4
News Off the rails Wed Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News NATO: Pristina doesn't need our permission to d... Wed Slobodan B Medojevic 6
News Kosovo premier calls on Serbia to drop threaten... Wed Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Kosovo premier wants Serbia leave aside threate... Wed Slobodan B Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,214 • Total comments across all topics: 278,066,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC