Kosovo Albanians call for ex-premier's release in France

Saturday Jan 21 Read more: Houston Chronicle

Protesters waving an Albanian flag looks on during a protest demanding immediate release from French judicial supervision of Ramush Haradinaj, Kosovo's former prime minister and a former guerrilla fighter, in Kosovo's capital Pristina on Saturday, Jan 21, 2017. A French court ordered the release of Haradinaj pending a decision on whether to extradite him to Serbia, where he's wanted on war crimes charges.

Chicago, IL

