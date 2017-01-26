Kosovar, Serbian Leaders Agree To Further Talks On Normaliizing Ties

Starting from left, Kosovo Prime Minister Isa Mustafa, Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini, Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic, and Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic at talks in Brussels. The leaders of Kosovo and Serbia agreed at a summit in Brussels on January 25 to hold further high-level talks on establishing normal relations after a flare-up in tensions this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.