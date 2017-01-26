Kosovar, Serbian Leaders Agree To Further Talks On Normaliizing Ties
Starting from left, Kosovo Prime Minister Isa Mustafa, Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini, Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic, and Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic at talks in Brussels. The leaders of Kosovo and Serbia agreed at a summit in Brussels on January 25 to hold further high-level talks on establishing normal relations after a flare-up in tensions this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'If need be, my sons and I will take part in wa...
|1 hr
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|'I asked Thaci - how tall is the wall around yo...
|1 hr
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik...
|2 hr
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Roma in Kosovo: The justice that never came
|2 hr
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Haradinaj: Pristina's position is inferior and ...
|2 hr
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|EU urgently calls on Serbia, Kosovo leaders to ...
|21 hr
|CCCC
|1
|Kosovo Albanians call for ex-premier's release ...
|Wed
|Teddy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC