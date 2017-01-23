Kosovar President Urges Serbia To Nor...

Kosovar President Urges Serbia To Normalize Relations

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Weekday Magazine

Kosovar President Hashim Thaci has called on neighboring Serbia to recognize his country's independence and complete a process of normalizing relations "based on the values of the European perspective of the two countries." Thaci spoke to RFE/RL's Balkan Service on January 23, the day before a new round of talks between Kosovo and Serbia is scheduled to open in Brussels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News EU urgently calls on Serbia, Kosovo leaders to ... 22 min CCCC 1
News Kosovo Albanians call for ex-premier's release ... 9 hr Teddy 2
News Serbia and Kosovo Seek to Calm Nerves After Tra... 15 hr svrbisatanci 4
News Serbia-Kosovo talks back on track 23 hr George 2
News Serbia-Kosovo talks back on track Tue George 2
News Sports Court Rejects Serbia's Challenge To Koso... Tue Kosovo is not cou... 1
News Kosovo leader hopeful ahead of talks with Serbia Tue Kosovo is not cou... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,574 • Total comments across all topics: 278,241,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC