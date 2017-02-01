Husbands, Social Factors, Drive Kosov...

Husbands, Social Factors, Drive Kosovar Women to Join IS Militants

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 28 Read more: Voice of America

Kosovo police officers escort a Kosovo Albanian man suspected of fighting alongside Islamic radicals in Iraq and Syria to a local court in Pristina, Aug. 12, 2014. A report has found that found that Kosovar women are more likely to be recruited into violent extremist organizations by family members, rather than join for religious reasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serbia blames Kosovo for failed negotiations am... 7 hr War Criminal Wesl... 1
News Serbia blames Kosovo for failed negotiations am... 7 hr War Criminal Wesl... 2
News 'Kosovo talks must continue; Serbia is strategi... 8 hr Kosovo is part of... 1
News 'Pristina uses dirty propaganda, but Serbs must... 10 hr War Criminal Wesl... 1
News NATO chief: Belgrade and Pristina must ease ten... 10 hr War Criminal Wesl... 1
News Kosovo Wants EU, NATO to Warn Serbia Against Es... 22 hr War Criminal Wesl... 1
News Kosovo wants EU, NATO to warn Serbia against es... Thu CCCC 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,231 • Total comments across all topics: 278,526,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC