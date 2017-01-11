Former Kosovo PM arrested in France f...

Former Kosovo PM arrested in France for war crimes

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Jurist

Serbia claims that Haradinaj's unit, the Black Eagles, tortured and killed Serbian civilians. Kosovo's current president, Hashim Thaci [official website], condemned the arrest [AP report], calling it a threat to stability in the region.

