Ex-Kosovo premier, wanted by Serbia, faces French court

Kosovo's foreign ministry sai... Much of Northern California and the Sierra Nevada braced for potential flooding into the weekend as a winter storm that dumped more than 2 feet of snow around Lake Tahoe made its way toward Utah and the Rockies. Much of Northern California and the Sierra Nevada braced for potential flooding into the weekend as a winter storm that dumped more than 2 feet of snow around Lake Tahoe made its way toward Utah and the Rockies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.