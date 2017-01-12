Ex -Kosovo premier freed pending Fren...

Ex -Kosovo premier freed pending French extradition decision

Thursday Jan 12

Former prime minister of Kosovo Ramush Haradinaj, center, leaves the court escorted by hooded police officers in Colmar, eastern France, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. A French court has ordered the release of a jailed former prime minister of Kosovo pending a decision on whether to extradite him to Serbia, where he's wanted on war crimes charges.

