EU urgently calls on Serbia, Kosovo l...

EU urgently calls on Serbia, Kosovo leaders to calm tensions

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: MDJonline.com

In this Dec. 29, 2016 file photo, residents walks past a wall built by Serbs earlier in the month near a bridge on Ibar River, calling it a technical support barrier against a landslide in the ethnically divided town of Mitrovica.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'I asked Thaci - how tall is the wall around yo... 49 min equation 3
News KFOR denies that Serbian soldiers entered Kosovo Sat Operacija Potkovica 4
News Tensions flare at Serbia-Kosovo meeting Jan 27 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News 'If need be, my sons and I will take part in wa... Jan 26 reality 2
News K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik... Jan 26 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Roma in Kosovo: The justice that never came Jan 26 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Haradinaj: Pristina's position is inferior and ... Jan 26 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,757 • Total comments across all topics: 278,374,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC