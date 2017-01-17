Charles and Camilla's gifts from rulers soaked in blood
Charles and Camilla's gifts from rulers soaked in blood: Outrage of MPs over the Royals' present haul which includes watches presented by the 'brutal' Bahrain regime, avocados and tins of corned beef The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke of Edinburgh accepted expensive watches from one of the Arab world's bloodiest regimes. The gifts from the Bahraini royal family were revealed in an official list that provoked furious criticism when it was published yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kosovo asks EU, US and others to denounce Serbi...
|6 hr
|etnicku pripadnost
|1
|Pristina complains to EU and U.S. about Serbian...
|6 hr
|etnicku pripadnost
|1
|Kosovo asks EU, US and others to denounce Serbi...
|Thu
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Kosovo asks EU, US and others to denonce Serbia...
|Thu
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Serbia counts on Trump over Kosovo
|Wed
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|4
|Off the rails
|Wed
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|NATO: Pristina doesn't need our permission to d...
|Wed
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC