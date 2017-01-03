Brittle Kosovo, Serbia Ties Feel Stra...

Brittle Kosovo, Serbia Ties Feel Strain over Ex-Prime Minister's Arrest

President of the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo Ramush Haradinaj, a Kosovo Albanian former guerilla commander who served briefly as prime minister, speaks during an interview with Reuters at the AAK headquarters in Pristina, Dec. 4, 2012. Brittle diplomatic ties between Serbia and Kosovo came under further strain Thursday in a row over international arrest warrants issued by Belgrade for former Kosovar guerrillas, including an ex-premier detained in France.

Chicago, IL

