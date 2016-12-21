State-owned Kosovo Telecom may face bankruptcy after court ruling, says CEO
PRISTINA, Dec 21 State-owned Kosovo Telcom might face bankruptcy after an arbitration court ruled it would have to pay 29.6 million euros to local mobile telecoms service provider Z-mobile for breach of contract, its chief executive said on Wednesday. Agron Mustafa said his company would appeal against the case and asked the government for help following the decision by the London Court of International Arbitration.
