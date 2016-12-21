'Serb Community in Kosovo to be integral part of Serbia'

Belgrade will, along with representatives of Serbs, start forming the Community of Serb Municipalities in Kosovo after February 15. The events will unfold in that way unless the authorities in Pristina start fulfilling their obligations related to the formation of the ZSO by Sretenje , Djuric said. He stressed that ZSO's powers and goals will be defined "together with the citizens, and in line with their needs," while the Community will deal with security, economic development, education, health care, and public media.

