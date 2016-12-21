Protesters Demand Probe Into Kosovo A...

Protesters Demand Probe Into Kosovo Activist's Death

Tuesday Dec 20

Supporters of a Kosovar opposition activist who died in police custody have held a rally to demand a new investigation into his death. They gathered in Kosovo's capital, Pristina, on December 20 near where Astrit Dehari was found dead in his cell in November.

Chicago, IL

