Protesters Demand Probe Into Kosovo Activist's Death
Supporters of a Kosovar opposition activist who died in police custody have held a rally to demand a new investigation into his death. They gathered in Kosovo's capital, Pristina, on December 20 near where Astrit Dehari was found dead in his cell in November.
