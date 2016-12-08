Kremlin Gold Paves Way to Billionaire Fortune for Tito's Valet an hour ago

On a cool evening in early September, Kosovo construction tycoon Behgjet Pacolli threw open the doors of his walled compound to celebrate his birthday with 20,000 "Facebook friends." The guests, many of them too young to remember communism or the wars that followed the breakup of the former Yugoslavia, assembled as he seeks to build fresh support for a political party he's backing in his fledgling home state.

