Kosovo's Catholics Celebrate Christmas

Sunday Dec 25

Roman Catholics in the Kosovar capital, Pristina, attended a Christmas mass in the city's Mother Teresa Cathedral on the night of December 24-25. Kosovo's bishop Dode Gjergji said the mass in Albanian.

Chicago, IL

