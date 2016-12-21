Kosovo cuts 2 years from Serb's jail ...

Kosovo cuts 2 years from Serb's jail plotting terror attacks

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 5 Read more: WWSB

A Kosovo appeals court has reduced by two years the sentence of an ethnic Serb for preparing terrorist attacks. Kosovo's Appeals Court on Monday decided to lower the 13-year jail sentence to the Serb, identified by his initials S.G., by two years "taking into consideration the fact that the defendant accepted the incriminating actions," according to a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kosovo sends protest note to EU over Djuric's v... Dec 16 CCCC 5
News "Macedonia to recognize Kosovo" (Sep '08) Dec 12 MACEDONIA is HELL... 21,078
News America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov... Dec 7 GreatSouthbay4040 8
News 'NATO smuggled Kosovo PM into north along migra... Dec 3 Teddy 4
News Dacic walked out of Warsaw meeting 'because of ... Dec 1 Sarz 3
News Dacic wants EU to respect status-neutrality of ... Nov 29 Kosovo Vilayet 1
News Clinton-lands Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,329 • Total comments across all topics: 277,319,036

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC