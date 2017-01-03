Kosovo court orders retrial of men co...

Kosovo court orders retrial of men convicted of organ trafficking

Friday Dec 30 Read more: Jerusalem Post

Kosovo's Supreme Court ordered a retrial of doctors and officials convicted of involvement in an organ trafficking ring that performed dozens of illegal kidney transplants between 2006 and 2008, in a ruling published on Friday. The European police and justice mission in Kosovo , established to help the Balkan country develop its justice system, said it was disappointed with the ruling.

Chicago, IL

