Kosovo arrests 59 officers in traffic police corruption probe

Monday Dec 19

PRISTINA: Kosovo's police force has arrested around 60 of its own officers following a four-month corruption investigation, after drivers filed complaints about traffic police asking them for bribes. "After interviewing, they were sent to a detention centre where they will stay for the next 48 hours," the police said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

