Global leaders react to a attacksa in Germany, Turkey
International leaders reached out to two grieving nations on Monday following apparent attacks in Germany and Turkey that left at least nine civilians and an ambassador dead. While billions of people prepare for holiday celebrations around the world, the tragedies threw the nations into chaos and millions of citizens into mourning.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kosovo sends protest note to EU over Djuric's v...
|Dec 16
|CCCC
|5
|"Macedonia to recognize Kosovo" (Sep '08)
|Dec 12
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|21,078
|America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov...
|Dec 7
|GreatSouthbay4040
|8
|'NATO smuggled Kosovo PM into north along migra...
|Dec 3
|Teddy
|4
|Dacic walked out of Warsaw meeting 'because of ...
|Dec 1
|Sarz
|3
|Dacic wants EU to respect status-neutrality of ...
|Nov 29
|Kosovo Vilayet
|1
|Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|63
