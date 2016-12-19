Global leaders react to a attacksa in...

Global leaders react to a attacksa in Germany, Turkey

Monday Dec 19 Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

International leaders reached out to two grieving nations on Monday following apparent attacks in Germany and Turkey that left at least nine civilians and an ambassador dead. While billions of people prepare for holiday celebrations around the world, the tragedies threw the nations into chaos and millions of citizens into mourning.

