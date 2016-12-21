Fly 365 B733 near Munich on Dec 21st ...

Fly 365 B733 near Munich on Dec 21st 2016, engine problems

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: AVHerald

A Fly 365 Aviation Boeing 737-300, registration YR-SUA performing flight FLA-134 from Stuttgart to Pristina , was enroute at FL330 about 60nm south of Munich when the crew reported a problem with the right hand engine and diverted to Munich for a safe landing on runway 08R about 25 minutes later. According to information The Aviation Herald received, the aircraft remained unattended because the operator did not want to pay for handling or technics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kosovo sends protest note to EU over Djuric's v... Dec 16 CCCC 5
News "Macedonia to recognize Kosovo" (Sep '08) Dec 12 MACEDONIA is HELL... 21,078
News America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov... Dec 7 GreatSouthbay4040 8
News 'NATO smuggled Kosovo PM into north along migra... Dec 3 Teddy 4
News Dacic walked out of Warsaw meeting 'because of ... Dec 1 Sarz 3
News Dacic wants EU to respect status-neutrality of ... Nov 29 Kosovo Vilayet 1
News Clinton-lands Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,353 • Total comments across all topics: 277,319,023

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC