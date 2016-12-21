Fly 365 B733 near Munich on Dec 21st 2016, engine problems
A Fly 365 Aviation Boeing 737-300, registration YR-SUA performing flight FLA-134 from Stuttgart to Pristina , was enroute at FL330 about 60nm south of Munich when the crew reported a problem with the right hand engine and diverted to Munich for a safe landing on runway 08R about 25 minutes later. According to information The Aviation Herald received, the aircraft remained unattended because the operator did not want to pay for handling or technics.
