Extradited Serb charged of war crimes in Kosovo

Monday Dec 12 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

The capital Pristina court on Monday issued a one-month detention order for a Roma Serb, identified as S.B., charged of war crimes. Last weekend the suspect was arrested in Bosnia-Herzegovina and extradited to Kosovo.

