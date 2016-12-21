Extradited Serb charged of war crimes in Kosovo
The capital Pristina court on Monday issued a one-month detention order for a Roma Serb, identified as S.B., charged of war crimes. Last weekend the suspect was arrested in Bosnia-Herzegovina and extradited to Kosovo.
