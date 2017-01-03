Erdogan says Astana not to substitute...

Erdogan says Astana not to substitute Geneva meetings

Thursday Dec 29

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday that the upcoming Astana meeting between the regime of Bashar al-Assad and the Syrian opposition over peace in war-torn Syria would not substitute the Geneva peace talks, Anadolu reported. "The Astana meeting will be complementary and supportive rather than substitute for the Geneva process," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters in Ankara in a joint press meeting with President of Kosovo, Hashim Thaci.

