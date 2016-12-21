Bulgaria's Trendafilova named head of Kosovo's special court
A U.S. study of pregnant women with Zika finds that 6 percent of the pregnancies resulted in birth defects. The rate was nearly twice as high for women infected early in pregnancy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kosovo sends protest note to EU over Djuric's v...
|Dec 16
|CCCC
|5
|"Macedonia to recognize Kosovo" (Sep '08)
|Dec 12
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|21,078
|America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov...
|Dec 7
|GreatSouthbay4040
|8
|'NATO smuggled Kosovo PM into north along migra...
|Dec 3
|Teddy
|4
|Dacic walked out of Warsaw meeting 'because of ...
|Dec 1
|Sarz
|3
|Dacic wants EU to respect status-neutrality of ...
|Nov 29
|Kosovo Vilayet
|1
|Clinton-lands
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|63
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC