Balkan youngsters emigrate en masse for better prospects

Thursday

Aleksa Konstantinov was one of the brightest maths students in Serbia this year but like many Balkan youngsters he immediately left for a US university after finishing school. The World Economic Forum's 2016/17 Global Competitiveness Report ranked Serbia 137th out of 138 countries for "capacity to retain talent," Bosnia was 134 and Croatia 132 Bosnian neurologist Sanina Babic Ribic was either laughed at or told she needed "political or some other support" to get a job after she graduated.

Chicago, IL

