Dacic wants EU to respect status-neut...

Dacic wants EU to respect status-neutrality of Kosovo

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: B92

Serbian First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic has warned that his country is not a part of the common EU security policy. He did so on Tuesday during a meeting of the Visegrad Group, the Western Balkans Six, and their neighbors, held in Warsaw, Poland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at B92.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kosovo sends protest note to EU over Djuric's v... Dec 16 CCCC 5
News "Macedonia to recognize Kosovo" (Sep '08) Dec 12 MACEDONIA is HELL... 21,078
News America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov... Dec 7 GreatSouthbay4040 8
News 'NATO smuggled Kosovo PM into north along migra... Dec 3 Teddy 4
News Dacic walked out of Warsaw meeting 'because of ... Dec 1 Sarz 3
News Clinton-lands Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
News The Balkans: Clinton-lands Nov '16 George 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,329 • Total comments across all topics: 277,319,036

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC