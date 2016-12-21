Albanian artist builds Mother Teresa's mosaic with staples
An Albanian artist on Monday unveiled a portrait of Mother Teresa using staples, in a call for European countries to stop raising fences to shut their borders to refugees. Built in less than a month, Saimir Strati unveiled the 10-square-meter mosaic portrait of Teresa, built with 1.5 million wire staples, at the National Museum of Kosovo in the capital, Pristina.
