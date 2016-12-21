Albanian artist builds Mother Teresa'...

Albanian artist builds Mother Teresa's mosaic with staples

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Nov 28 Read more: Daily Herald

An Albanian artist on Monday unveiled a portrait of Mother Teresa using staples, in a call for European countries to stop raising fences to shut their borders to refugees. Built in less than a month, Saimir Strati unveiled the 10-square-meter mosaic portrait of Teresa, built with 1.5 million wire staples, at the National Museum of Kosovo in the capital, Pristina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kosovo sends protest note to EU over Djuric's v... Dec 16 CCCC 5
News "Macedonia to recognize Kosovo" (Sep '08) Dec 12 MACEDONIA is HELL... 21,078
News America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov... Dec 7 GreatSouthbay4040 8
News 'NATO smuggled Kosovo PM into north along migra... Dec 3 Teddy 4
News Dacic walked out of Warsaw meeting 'because of ... Dec 1 Sarz 3
News Dacic wants EU to respect status-neutrality of ... Nov 29 Kosovo Vilayet 1
News Clinton-lands Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 63
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,329 • Total comments across all topics: 277,319,043

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC