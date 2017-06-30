Pacific airliners link for BNE

Pacific airliners link for BNE

Fiji Times

Update: 1:27PM SOLOMON Airlines and Air Kiribati have announced the commencement of a new service linking Brisbane with Tarawa via Honiara. This new service, which commences on August 30 this year, will operate ex-Brisbane every Wednesday, and ex-Tarawa every Thursday.

Chicago, IL

