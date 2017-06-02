Trump likened to 'classroom bully' after climate deal withdrawal
US President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement is a selfish move that ignores the plight of low-lying island nations, Pacific leaders say. Anote Tong, the former president of Kiribati and one of the prominent Pacific voices during the Paris agreement negotiations, said while he was not surprised by Mr Trump's decision to withdraw, it was still deeply disappointing.
