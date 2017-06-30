Hillary Laureate 2017 - Johan Rockstr m

Hillary Laureate 2017 - Johan Rockstr m

The international Governors and NZ Trustees of the Hillary Institute of International Leadership are delighted to announce the global Hillary Laureate for 2017 has been chosen. Sweden's Johan RockstrA m was selected from a global short-list of remarkable candidates demonstrating extraordinary leadership in mid-career.

