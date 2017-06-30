Accreditation plan

Accreditation plan

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Fiji Times

Kiribati Vice-President Kourabi Nenem, Chief Justice Anthony Gates, US ambassador Judith Cefkin and Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum cut the cake during the United States of America's Independence Day celebrations last night THE University of the South Pacific could soon become a United States of America accredited education institution, says US ambassador to Fiji Judith Cefkin. "Adding to the American Resources Centres which have operated for some time in Fiji and in Tonga, we have established new centres in Kiribati and Tuvalu," she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Where is Santa right now? 2012 NORAD Santa trac... (Dec '12) Dec '15 summy 12
News Pacific Islanders Plead for Action on Climate C... (Sep '15) Sep '15 IBdaMann 2
News Kiribati presidenta s coal challenge faces deaf... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Earthling-1 1
News Where is Santa Claus right now? NORAD Santa Tra... (Dec '13) Feb '15 Hana 10
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Dec '14) Dec '14 parascorp8 1
Contact number needed (Dec '14) Dec '14 Lynn 1
News Modi reaches out to Pacific nations; announces ... (Nov '14) Nov '14 Roko 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,901 • Total comments across all topics: 282,277,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC