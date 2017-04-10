At-risk countries worry what 'America first' means for climate change
President Donald Trump is selling his energy policies as an end to job-killing regulations and a boost to the US energy industry. "I know that there is this new policy, that it's this 'America First,'" says Anote Tong, former president of the Pacific island nation of Kiribati.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is Santa right now? 2012 NORAD Santa trac... (Dec '12)
|Dec '15
|summy
|12
|Pacific Islanders Plead for Action on Climate C... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|IBdaMann
|2
|Kiribati presidenta s coal challenge faces deaf... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Earthling-1
|1
|Where is Santa Claus right now? NORAD Santa Tra... (Dec '13)
|Feb '15
|Hana
|10
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|parascorp8
|1
|Contact number needed (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Lynn
|1
|Modi reaches out to Pacific nations; announces ... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Roko
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC